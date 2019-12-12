Vigil@nce - Drupal Permissions by Term: information disclosure
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Drupal Permissions by Term, in order to obtain sensitive information.
