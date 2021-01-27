Vigil@nce - Drupal Open Social: information disclosure via CSV File Export

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/01/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via CSV File Export of Drupal Open Social, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...