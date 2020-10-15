Vigil@nce - Drupal OAuth Server: SQL injection
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a SQL injection of Drupal OAuth Server, in order to read or alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
