Vigil@nce - Drupal Modal Page: privilege escalation
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Drupal Modal Page, in order to escalate his privileges.
