Vigil@nce - Drupal Fast Autocomplete: information disclosure via Search Results

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Search Results of Drupal Fast Autocomplete, in order to obtain sensitive information.

