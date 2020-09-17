Vigil@nce - Drupal Core: privilege escalation via Workspaces Module

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Drupal Core.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Workspaces Module of Drupal Core, in order to escalate his privileges.

