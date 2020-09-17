Vigil@nce - Drupal Core: privilege escalation via Workspaces Module
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Drupal Core.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Workspaces Module of Drupal Core, in order to escalate his privileges.
