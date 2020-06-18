Vigil@nce - Drupal Core: privilege escalation via JSON-API PATCH Requests

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Drupal Core, IBM API Connect.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via JSON:API PATCH Requests of Drupal Core, in order to escalate his privileges.

