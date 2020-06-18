Vigil@nce - Drupal Core: privilege escalation via JSON-API PATCH Requests
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Drupal Core, IBM API Connect.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via JSON:API PATCH Requests of Drupal Core, in order to escalate his privileges.
