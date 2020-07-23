Vigil@nce - Drupal Apigee Edge: information disclosure via Add Team Member
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Add Team Member of Drupal Apigee Edge, in order to obtain sensitive information.
