Vigil@nce - Drupal Apigee Edge: information disclosure via Add Team Member

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Add Team Member of Drupal Apigee Edge, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...