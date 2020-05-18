Vigil@nce - Dovecot: three vulnerabilities
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Dovecot.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter