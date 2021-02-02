Vigil@nce - Docker Engine/Moby: denial of service via Image Pull
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Docker CE, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Image Pull of Docker Engine/Moby, in order to trigger a denial of service.
