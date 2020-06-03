Vigil@nce - Docker Engine: Man-in-the-Middle via IPv6 Router Advertisement
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle via an IPv6 Router Advertisement against Docker Engine, in order to read or write data in the session.
Impacted products: Debian, Docker CE, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
See also VIGILANCE-VUL-32382.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
