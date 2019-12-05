Vigil@nce - Dnsmasq: memory leak via DHCP Response Creation
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak via DHCP Response Creation of Dnsmasq, in order to trigger a denial of service.
