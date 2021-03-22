Vigil@nce - Dnsmasq: information disclosure via Single Socket Birthday Attack

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Dnsmasq, Slackware.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Single Socket Birthday Attack of Dnsmasq, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

