Vigil@nce - Django: two vulnerabilities
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Ubuntu, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Django.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
