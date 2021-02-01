Vigil@nce - Django: directory traversal via archive.extract
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ansible Tower, Debian, Fedora, SnapCenter Backup Management, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via archive.extract() of Django, in order to create a file outside the service root path.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter