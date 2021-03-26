Vigil@nce - Dell Unisphere for PowerMax: privilege escalation via Monitor Role

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Unisphere EMC.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Monitor Role of Dell Unisphere for PowerMax, in order to escalate his privileges.

