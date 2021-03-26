Vigil@nce - Dell Unisphere for PowerMax: privilege escalation via Monitor Role
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Unisphere EMC.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Monitor Role of Dell Unisphere for PowerMax, in order to escalate his privileges.
