Vigil@nce - Debian: privilege escalation via NET-SNMP-EXTEND-MIB

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via NET-SNMP-EXTEND-MIB of Debian, in order to escalate his privileges.

