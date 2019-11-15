Vigil@nce - Debian: privilege escalation via postgresql-common pg_ctlcluster Directory Creation
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via postgresql-common pg_ctlcluster Directory Creation of Debian, in order to escalate his privileges.
