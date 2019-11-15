Vigil@nce - Debian: privilege escalation via postgresql-common pg_ctlcluster Directory Creation

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via postgresql-common pg_ctlcluster Directory Creation of Debian, in order to escalate his privileges.

