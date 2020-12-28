Vigil@nce - Debian: file reading via sympa.postinst
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via sympa.postinst of Debian, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
