Vigil@nce - Das U-Boot: use after free via do_rename_gpt_parts
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via do_rename_gpt_parts() of Das U-Boot, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
