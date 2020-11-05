Vigil@nce - Das U-Boot: use after free via do_rename_gpt_parts

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via do_rename_gpt_parts() of Das U-Boot, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

