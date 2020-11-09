Vigil@nce - Das U-Boot: information disclosure via gen_rand_uuid

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via gen_rand_uuid() of Das U-Boot, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...