Vigil@nce - Das U-Boot: buffer overflow via Ext4 64-bit Extension

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via Ext4 64-bit Extension of Das U-Boot, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

