Vigil@nce - DPDK: five vulnerabilities via Vhost Crypto

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can use several vulnerabilities via Vhost Crypto of DPDK sur le système hôte.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

