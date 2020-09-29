Vigil@nce - DPDK: five vulnerabilities via Vhost Crypto
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can use several vulnerabilities via Vhost Crypto of DPDK sur le système hôte.
