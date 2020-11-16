Vigil@nce - DNS: Man-in-the-Middle via SAD DNS ICMP Rate

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, Linux, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle via ICMP Rate on DNS, in order to read or write data in the session.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...