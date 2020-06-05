Vigil@nce - D-Bus: denial of service via File Descriptor Leak
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via File Descriptor Leak of D-Bus, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter