Vigil@nce - Cyrus IMAP: privilege escalation via HTTP Request Authentication Context
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via HTTP Request Authentication Context of Cyrus IMAP, in order to escalate his privileges.
