Vigil@nce - Contao: three vulnerabilities
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Contao.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Contao.
