Vigil@nce - Claws Mail: information disclosure via STARTTLS Protocol Violation

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via STARTTLS Protocol Violation of Claws Mail, in order to obtain sensitive information.

