Vigil@nce - Claws Mail: information disclosure via STARTTLS Protocol Violation
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via STARTTLS Protocol Violation of Claws Mail, in order to obtain sensitive information.
