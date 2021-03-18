Vigil@nce - ClamAV: denial of service via File Parsing
May 2021
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SNS, NETASQ.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via File Parsing of ClamAV, in order to trigger a denial of service.
