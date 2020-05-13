Vigil@nce - ClamAV: denial of service via an ARJ archive

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: ClamAV, Debian, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via an ARJ archive in ClamAV, in order to trigger a denial of service.

