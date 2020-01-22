Vigil@nce - Cisco WSA, SMA: read-write access via HTTP Header Injection

March 2020



SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco Content SMA, Cisco WSA.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via HTTP Header Injection of Cisco WSA or SMA, in order to read or alter data.

