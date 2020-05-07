Vigil@nce - Cisco Unified Computing System Director: privilege escalation
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco UCS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Cisco Unified Computing System Director, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter