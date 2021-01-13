Vigil@nce - Cisco Unified Communications Manager: information disclosure via Audit Logging
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco CUCM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Audit Logging of Cisco Unified Communications Manager, in order to obtain sensitive information.
