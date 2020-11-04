Vigil@nce - Cisco Unified Communications Manager IM and Presence Service: denial of service via XCP

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco CUCM.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via XCP of Cisco Unified Communications Manager IM and Presence Service, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...