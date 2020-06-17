Vigil@nce - Cisco UCS Director: directory traversal
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco UCS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories of Cisco UCS Director, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
