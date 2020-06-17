Vigil@nce - Cisco UCS Director: information disclosure
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco UCS.
Severity: 1/4. Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Cisco UCS Director, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter