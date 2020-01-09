Vigil@nce - Cisco UCS Director: information disclosure via System Log Files
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco UCS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via System Log Files of Cisco UCS Director, in order to obtain sensitive information.
