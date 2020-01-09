Vigil@nce - Cisco UCS Director: information disclosure via System Log Files

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco UCS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via System Log Files of Cisco UCS Director, in order to obtain sensitive information.

