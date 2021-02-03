Vigil@nce - Cisco UCS Central Software: privilege escalation via Certificate Registration Process
April 2021
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco UCS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Certificate Registration Process of Cisco UCS Central Software, in order to escalate his privileges.
