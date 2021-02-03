Vigil@nce - Cisco UCS Central Software: privilege escalation via Certificate Registration Process

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco UCS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Certificate Registration Process of Cisco UCS Central Software, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

