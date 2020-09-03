Vigil@nce - Cisco SMA/WSA: information disclosure via Web-based Management Interface
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco Content SMA, Cisco WSA.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/09/2020.
Revision date: 16/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Web-based Management Interface of Cisco SMA/WSA, in order to obtain sensitive information.
