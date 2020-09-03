Vigil@nce - Cisco SMA/WSA: information disclosure via Web-based Management Interface

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco Content SMA, Cisco WSA.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/09/2020.

Revision date: 16/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Web-based Management Interface of Cisco SMA/WSA, in order to obtain sensitive information.

