Vigil@nce - Cisco SD-WAN vManage: code execution via Command Injection
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco SD-WAN Solution.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Command Injection of Cisco SD-WAN vManage, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter