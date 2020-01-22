Vigil@nce - Cisco SD-WAN vManage: privilege escalation via CLI
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco SD-WAN Solution.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via CLI of Cisco SD-WAN vManage, in order to escalate his privileges.
