Vigil@nce - Cisco SD-WAN vEdge: privilege escalation via Command Options

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco SD-WAN Software, Cisco vEdge.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Command Options of Cisco SD-WAN vEdge, in order to escalate his privileges.

