Vigil@nce - Cisco SD-WAN Solution Software: denial of service via Encapsulated Peering Messages
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco SD-WAN Solution, Cisco vEdge.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Encapsulated Peering Messages of Cisco SD-WAN Solution Software, in order to trigger a denial of service.
