Vigil@nce - Cisco SD-WAN Solution Software: privilege escalation via Static Password

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco SD-WAN Solution, Cisco vEdge.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: physical access.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Static Password of Cisco SD-WAN Solution Software, in order to escalate his privileges.

