Vigil@nce - Cisco SD-WAN Solution: buffer overflow

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco SD-WAN Solution.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow of Cisco SD-WAN Solution, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

