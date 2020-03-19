Vigil@nce - Cisco SD-WAN Solution: buffer overflow
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco SD-WAN Solution.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow of Cisco SD-WAN Solution, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter