Vigil@nce - Cisco Nexus Data Broker: directory traversal

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories of Cisco Nexus Data Broker, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

