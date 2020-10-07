Vigil@nce - Cisco Nexus Data Broker: directory traversal
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories of Cisco Nexus Data Broker, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
