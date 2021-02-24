Vigil@nce - Cisco Nexus 9500: denial of service via PIM

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via PIM of Cisco Nexus 9500, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...