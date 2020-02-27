Vigil@nce - Cisco Nexus 1000V Switch for VMware vSphere: denial of service via VSM Secure Login Enhancements
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Nexus by Cisco, NX-OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via VSM Secure Login Enhancements of Cisco Nexus 1000V Switch for VMware vSphere, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
