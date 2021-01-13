Vigil@nce - Cisco Meraki MX: privilege escalation via Snort TFO Policy Bypass
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Meraki MX***.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data flow.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Snort TFO Policy Bypass of Cisco Meraki MX, in order to escalate his privileges.
