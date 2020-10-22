Vigil@nce - Cisco Meraki MX: privilege escalation via Snort HTTP Detection Bypass

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Meraki MX***.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data flow.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Snort HTTP Detection Bypass of Cisco Meraki MX, in order to escalate his privileges.

