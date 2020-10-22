Vigil@nce - Cisco Meraki MX: privilege escalation via Snort HTTP Detection Bypass
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Meraki MX***.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data flow.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Snort HTTP Detection Bypass of Cisco Meraki MX, in order to escalate his privileges.
